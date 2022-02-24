Maryland State Department of Education Introduces the Maryland National Board Certified Teacher in Low Performing School Program for 2022-23

February 24, 2022

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Initiative Brings High-Quality Teachers and Leaders to State’s Low Performing Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (February 24, 2022) – Recognizing that quality educators are key to student success, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is implementing a new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future program to attract and retain National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) in the State’s low performing schools. Only five percent of Maryland’s National Board Certified Teachers are currently working in low-performing schools.

The Blueprint law increases the salary by $10,000 of National Board Certified educators who are actively teaching in Maryland public schools. In addition, National Board Certified Teachers working in a low performing school will receive an additional $7,000 annually. A National Board Certified Teacher will continue to earn the salary increase, even if the school shows improvement and is no longer identified as a low performing school. To learn more about the process to earn National Board Certification, visit: www.nbpts.org

“We know that the most important school-based factor in a student’s success is the educator in front of the classroom each day. Recognizing that teachers profoundly impact the positive trajectory of students’ lives, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future provides the outlines of a career ladder that will help ensure our strongest teachers can reach and support our students most in need,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Low performing schools and students who are historically underserved deserve the best. We are introducing the State’s official framework to identify the low performing schools that are eligible for this program. This will set the foundation for this work, which we will refine and scale moving forward.”

MSDE has released the first iteration of the State’s Framework for National Board Certified Teachers and Low Performing Schools (Framework 1.0), which identifies schools qualifying for the program. Maryland public schools earning a one or two star rating in the Maryland Accountability System over multiple years meet the state definition for the program. Recognizing that context is different across the state, MSDE is also providing local flexibility through its framework for identifying additional schools for the program. Maryland Local Education Agencies (LEAs) will be able to identify additional schools as low performing if they are among the lowest performing 10 percent of schools in their district. All eligible schools will be posted online; the list will be updated with the local flexibility schools once they are determined by the LEAs.

Learn more at: marylandpublicschools.org/Blueprint/Pages/NBCTProgram/index.aspx

