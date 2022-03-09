Thrive HR Surpasses One Million in Revenue Amid Demand for New Talent Solutions

Thrive HR Consulting’s co-founders Jason Walker (left) and Rey Ramirez (right)

Fractional Services Help Customers Navigate The Future of Work

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting, a fractional CHRO and HR services specialist, today announced that they surpassed US$1 million in revenue. Since its inception in November 2020, Thrive HR has been assisting U.S. companies in need of support for new talent solutions, with fractional HR services, fractional CHRO Support, value-based HR support and more recently, with its Talent Acquisition as a Service offering.

Two years after the COVID outbreak and its ongoing impact on U.S. work practices, the employment market continues to operate in a state of unpredictable evolution.

Industry veterans Rey Ramirez and Jason Walker launched Thrive HR to offer their many collective years of expertise and hard-won skills to enterprises in the difficult pandemic environment. Thrive HR assists organizations with needs ranging from HR M&A integration and divestiture and talent acquisition to HR operations and facilities management.

Thrive HR today services a broad spectrum of clients across industries, including, but not limited to Parsons, United Malt, riverbed, DTEN, Tax Saving Professionals, Lockedin Logistics, ABIOMED, Nextnav, Ecobat Technologies, Bastian zero, and Bigger Pockets, among others.

“We are committed to helping businesses in urgent need of talent solutions that work. We offer a Dedicated Staffing Team, Agile Recruiting, Innovative Recruiting Strategies, Dashboards and KPI’s,” said Jason Walker, Co-founder of Thrive HR.

“For a recent client, we filled 21 positions over the last few months. The employees were hired with an average day to fill of 74 days in a very tight labor market. We also saved the company $394K in contingency fees compared to our monthly support model with a better candidate and hiring manager experience. The team filled many director and manager level roles for Ecobat”, added Rey Ramirez, Co-founder of the company.

Thrive HR has also completed two acquisitions for Parsons Technologies over the last 12 months. The Thrive HR team led the purchase of Black Horse Solutions Group and Braxton Science & Technologies Group. The team drove the end to end deal process for a successful integration of over 1,000 employees.

“Reaching the One Million Dollar revenue mark is a great milestone for Thrive HR. We are very pleased that our customers have recognized the value of our services during these challenging times,” added Jason Walker & Rey Ramirez, Co-founders of the company.

About Thrive HR Consulting:

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

