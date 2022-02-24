GF Hotels & Resorts Announces Addition of Hilton & Marriott Properties to the Managed Portfolio
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, has been engaged to manage a four-pack portfolio for Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. The four hotels consist of a 136 room Courtyard by Marriott, 133 room Hilton Garden Inn, and 122 room Residence Inn in Middleton, WI, as well as a 135 room Hilton Garden Inn in Rockford, IL.
GF Hotels & Resorts continues to thrive during these unprecedented times with their ability to manage this portfolio. We believe the post-COVID world will allow us to continue building management partnerships with these types of assets long-term.
"We are thrilled to align our management on the acquisition of these four hotels," says Jeff Kolessar, Chief Development Officer at GF Hotels & Resorts. "GF's national footprint and hospitality expertise will undoubtedly be a valuable resource for this partnership as they continue to expand their platform."
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
GF Hotels & Resorts
candice@wwhospitality.com