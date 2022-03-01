Mosaics lab of Toronto Awarded Best of Houzz 2022
2022 people’s choice award highlights the home design and remodeling professionals among the Houzz community based on quality service and most popular designs.
We truly are driven to serve at all times. Mosaics Lab revolves around elevating our clients’ spaces and making sure they end up with the best mosaics in the world with each and every creation we do”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ty service and most popular designs
— Chad Kassis
Toronto’s renowned Mosaics lab has won yet another “Best of Houzz” award for Customer service on Houzz the esteemed leading platform for home renovation and design. Mosaics Lab, the world’s leading mosaic art studio for a couple of years now, well known for its highest quality handcrafted tiles and endless innovative customizable designs, was chosen by the millions of homeowners from among more than 2.5 million active home design, building, and remodeling professionals.
This is the 10 year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards programs and the fifth year of Mosaics Lab's amazing success on the mosaic art world market. The annual Customer Service award is based on a variety of important factors, including a company’s overall rating on Houzz and all client reviews submitted in 2021. Needless to say, Mosaics Lab staff and artists are thrilled that their efforts are recognized by such a vast number of competent homeowners.
“Winning this amazing award for two years in a row is a true testament to our dedication to further establish Mosaics Lab brand as a customer-focused force to be reckoned with,” said Chad Kassis, Director Customer Experience, Mosaics Lab. “We truly are driven to serve at all times. Our brand revolves around elevating our clients’ spaces and making sure they end up with the best mosaics in the world with each and every creation we do. Pleasing our clients with our craftsmanship as well as surprising them with new and innovative designs and ideas is what we are all about. That is one of the main reasons why we are especially honored and delighted to be recognized by the very customers we are aiming to please as well as the Houzz community by winning this prestigious award.”
“We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. “When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year’s winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we’re pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise.”
