Global cloud kitchen market, in terms of revenue, is expected to grow by 10.3 percent annually through 2027, according to a new report by Research Reports Hub.TEXAS, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud kitchen market, in terms of revenue, is expected to grow by 10.3 percent annually through 2027, according to a new report by Research Reports Hub.
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global cloud kitchen market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments.
The cloud kitchen market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, nature, and region. The cloud kitchen market is segmented as below:
By type:
– commissary/shared kitchen
– independent cloud kitchen
– kitchenpods
– others
By product type:
– burger/sandwich
– chicken
– Mexican/Asian food
– pizza/pasta
– seafood
– others
By nature:
– franchised
– standalone
By region:
– region
– Asia-Pacific
– Europe
– North America
– Middle East and Africa (MEA)
– South America
The global cloud kitchen market is dominated by only a few participants including DoorDash, Inc., Kitchen United, Starbucks Corporation, among others.
Historical & Forecast Period
This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2017 to 2027 considering 2020 to be the base year.
Scope of the Report
– To analyze and forecast the market size of the global cloud kitchen market.
– To classify and forecast the global cloud kitchen market based on type, product type, nature, and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for the global cloud kitchen market.
– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global cloud kitchen market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for the global cloud kitchen market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global cloud kitchen market.
Table of Content:
Part 1. Introduction
1.1 Market definition
1.2 Key benefits
1.3 Market segment
Part 2. Methodology
2.1 Primary
2.2 Secondary
Part 3. Executive summary
Part 4. Market overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
Part 5. Global market for cloud kitchen by type
5.1 Commissary/shared kitchen
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Independent cloud kitchen
5.2.1 Market size and forecast
5.3 Kitchenpods
5.3.1 Market size and forecast
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Market size and forecast
Part 6. Global market for cloud kitchen by product type
6.1 Burger/sandwich
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Chicken
6.2.1 Market size and forecast
6.3 Mexican/Asian food
6.3.1 Market size and forecast
6.4 Pizza/pasta
6.4.1 Market size and forecast
6.5 Seafood
6.5.1 Market size and forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market size and forecast
Part 7. Global market for cloud kitchen by nature
7.1 Franchised
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Standalone
7.2.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Global market for cloud kitchen by region
8.1 Asia-Pacific
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market size and forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market size and forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
8.4.1 Market size and forecast
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Market size and forecast
Part 9. Key competitor profiles
9.1 DoorDash, Inc.
9.2 Kitchen United
9.3 Starbucks Corporation
