Investment Charter: Government Chief Holds Meeting with GPBM, CGEM

MOROCCO, February 24 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch held, Wednesday in Rabat, a meeting with representatives of the Professional Group of Moroccan Banks (GPBM) and the Moroccan Employers' Association (CGEM).

This meeting aims to ensure the adherence of economic and banking actors in encouraging investment pursuant to the High Royal Instructions on the project of the new Investment Charter.

It is also meant to agree on measures likely to implement the Royal vision on investment.

The Head of Government stressed, during this meeting, the importance of combining the efforts of all parties concerned to increase the level of private sector investment, reaching, by 2035, two thirds of total national investment, which will reflect positively, he said, on "the stability of employment opportunities and the creation of value added in our country".

He also called on representatives of the GPBM and the CGEM to adhere to this dynamic, through the financing of investment and support for production activities that create employment opportunities and value added, to communicate around the project of the new investment charter and explain the mechanisms of support and monitoring.

Similarly, participants were unanimous in stressing their strong commitment to the implementation of the Royal Strategic Directions, and the implementation of legislative and incentive measures of this new charter, in order to boost a new dynamic for private investment in the Kingdom.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, Vice President of GPBM, Mohamed Kettani and President of CGEM, Chakib Alj.

MAP 24 February 2022