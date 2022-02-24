Back In Person: The 2022 Financial Executive & Internal Auditing Conference

Feb 24, 2022

By: Farleigh Lichstein, Director, Education, FMI

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed the way we interact with each other and the world, prompting new, innovative solution and engagement methods. Some of these methods necessitated physical distancing for shoppers, associates, managers and executives alike. Such spatial separation was essential for the safety and wellbeing of the industry’s most valuable asset – it’s people. However, it also took away from the deeply personal, face-to-face interactions that characterize our highly gregarious workforce. This shake-up of industry norms has left all of us at FMI yearning for the connectedness and camaraderie of yesteryear, which is why we are so eager to welcome you to the 2022 in-person Financial Executive & Internal Auditing (FEIA) Conference. We have missed being together for this gathering. We can’t wait to run into colleagues before one of the keynote sessions or focused breakout sessions and catch up during the Idea Exchange! Needless to say, we are thrilled to be back in person once again.

The 2022 FEIA conference will offer a complete educational experience that will allow you to explore key topics on the current and future state of the industry, such as remote working, robot automation, workforce development and the biology of business. The conference’s unique learning and networking sessions are designed exclusively for food retail financial executives and internal auditors.

Place yourself firmly at the cutting edge of the financial and auditing sectors by joining us for the 2022 Financial Executive & Internal Auditing Conference. FMI looks forward to welcoming you to this important event from May 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt, Tampa Bay FL. Register today!