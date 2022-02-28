United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 Endorses Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District

Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress Logo

Hector Tavarez is proud to announce the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 for his campaign for U.S. Congress

On behalf of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360, I want to thank you for your commitment to being “a U.S. Representative who listens to and supports organized Labor."” — Sam Ferraino, President, UFCW Local 360