United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 Endorses Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District
Hector Tavarez is proud to announce the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 for his campaign for U.S. Congress
Hector Tavarez, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District, is proud to announce the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360. "I look forward to working with UFCW Local 360 to champion union workers in the U.S. Congress," said Hector Tavarez.
— Sam Ferraino, President, UFCW Local 360
Below is the endorsement letter from UFCW Local 360 President Sam Ferraino.
On behalf of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360, I want to thank you for your commitment to being “a U.S. Representative who listens to and supports organized Labor,” and for your willingness to “help improve wage parity, provide employment and economic opportunity, and assure safe working conditions.”
I would also note how much we appreciate your affirmation that “collective bargaining is a public good” and that “all workers should have the right to collectively bargain” for their terms and conditions of employment.
As you know, the vast majority of UFCW Local 360 members work in essential industries. These everyday heroes have continued to show up and work, at real risk to themselves and their loved ones, throughout the pandemic so that their communities did not go without. They stood up and met the challenge, and they deserve a congressman who recognizes that all workers have the right to a safe and healthy work environment, and all employers have the duty to provide a safe workplace.
We believe you are that congressman.
With that in mind, it is our pleasure and privilege to endorse your campaign for the June 7th, 2022 Democratic primary in advance of the election for United States Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District. We wish you luck, and we look forward to supporting you through the November general election.
Please feel free to share the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 on your campaign website, campaign literature, press releases, social media or other means of communicating with voters.
We applaud you for your decision to seek public office at and look forward to working with you to strengthen New Jersey’s Labor Unions.
In solidarity,
President Sam Ferraino
To learn more about Hector Tavarez and Hector's campaign for U.S. Congress, please visit Hector's website at www.tavarez2022.com
Vince Brotherton, Campaign Director
Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress
+1 609-703-1835
info@tavarez2022.com