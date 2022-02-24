Ambulatory Surgical Center Market is expected to total US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031- FMI
Ambulatory Surgical Center Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ambulatory surgical centers market totaled US$ 85.4 Bn in 2020. With sales growing at a 3.9% CAGR, the market valuation is poised to reach US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031.
Increasing number of clinical procedures such as lithotripsy, coronary angiography, hemodialysis, radiotherapy (for cancer), and chemotherapy is driving demand for ambulatory surgical centers. Earlier, all clinical condition were treated in the hospital, be it a simple suturing procedure or a deep invasive procedure. These minimal invasive procedures led the count of inpatient admissions to increase, resulting in disorganization in the hospital environment.
When a common outpatient procedure is performed in the ambulatory surgical center it saves up to 59% of the total spending, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
These factors are driving investments in hospitals for the establishment of ambulatory surgical centers. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for platers operating in the market, especially in developing regions.
For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5071
“Growing demand for mobile healthcare services, coupled with favorable government policies encouraging the establishment of these centers in rural areas is expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
By centers type, the multispecialty centers segment is projected to account for 66.2%of the total market share in 2021, expanding at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on modality, the hospital-based segment is forecast to hold 60.2% of the market share in 2021.
Sales in the surgical services segment are anticipated to account for 68.1% of the total market share in 2021.
Demand in the gastroenterology segment is expected to command 30% of the total market share over the assessment period.
The U.S. forecast to account for 88.3% of the North America market share over the assessment period.
Sales in Germany are forecast to command 31.6% of the Europe market share in 2031.
China will emerge as a lucrative market, holding 45% of the East Asia market share over the forecast period.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5071
Who is winning?
Key market players covered by FMI include AmSurg Corp, Tenet Healthcare, HCA Holdings, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Surgery Partners, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.
Leading players operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market are focusing on new service offering, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their product portfolios, and to strengthen their global presence. For instance:
In June 2021, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI) acquired SurgCenter Development (SCD) which will provide service for musculoskeletal facilities which is said to be a high growth Service line.
In September 2019, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and NTT DATA Services signed a new agreement that focuses on developing more efficient and well-organized infrastructure for the hospitals, and ambulatory centers. This agreement fits into a transformation of digital strategies and prioritizing straight into technological innovations. Furthermore, these innovations will help deliver quality services
Want more insights?
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into five parts based on centers (single specialty centers and multispecialty centers), modality (hospital-based ambulatory surgical center, and freestanding ambulatory surgical center), services (diagnostic services and surgical services) and specialty area (gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain/neurology, urology, dermatology) across seven major regions.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5071
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/ambulatory-surgical-centre-market-092017
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here