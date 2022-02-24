High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cables Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.0 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

HDMI cables Market Size – USD 3.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trend – Availability of more HDMI-supported devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for HDMI cables for high-definition audio devices, and development of high-quality cables are driving HDMI cables market revenue growth

The global High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cables market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for high-definition 8K display units and High Dynamic Range (HDR) TVs is driving HDMI cables market revenue growth.

Increasing use of audio/video devices, rising demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions, advancements in HDMI cables for higher bandwidth applications, combined with developments in display technology, and growth of the multimedia and entertainment industry in emerging countries are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Increase in disposable income and construction of new buildings, both commercial and residential buildings, are increasing demand for projectors and televisions. Moreover, HDMI cables are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period, with increasing demand for high-definition viewing options.

HDMI 2.0a and HDMI 2.0b are the most commonly used HDMI versions, and these ports are a higher-resolution version of HDMI 2.0, which supports the High Dynamic Range (HDR) display technology. Release of HDMI 2.1 is expected to boost growth of the HDMI cables market, due to its high data transfer rate and increased bandwidth compared to previous versions. HDMI 2.1 has a refresh rate of 60 frames per second and a bandwidth of up to 48 gigabits per second, which allow for resolutions up to 10K. HDMI cables are preferred over conventional RCA cables due to their ability to transmit a video signal, CEC signal, and up to 8 channels of audio signals through a single port.

HDMI sources can send multi-channel audio; however, they cannot transmit multi-channel and two-channel stereo signals at the same time, and users face difficulty in multi-room installations since different devices accept different audio formats. HDMI devices work with DVI connections, but they require a separate audio cable, as DVI transmits only video signals. Therefore, in such cases, an HDMI-DVI connector is also required. These issues associated with HDMI cables are hampering revenue growth of the market. However, technological advancements in this field are expected to minimize these limitations in the near future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1199

Companies profiled in the global market report include Amphenol Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hon Hai Precision Inc. Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Molex LLC, CE-Link, and Kramer Electronics Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In February 2022, Redmi India released Redmi Smart TV X43 in India, a 4K resolution smart TV that operates on the PatchWall UI and supports the Android TV 10 platform. It also features three HDMI 2.1 connectors.

• Personal computers & tablets segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021, due to growing demand for PCs with high display potential that requires HDMI cables to produce the desired results.

• High-speed HDMI cables segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. High-speed HDMI cables can handle video resolutions of 1080p and beyond, including advanced display technologies, such as 4K at 30Hz, 3D, and deep color. HDMI cables are being used in home theatre systems that are integrated with artificial intelligence software, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and others, which provide consumers with in-built intelligence and convenience.

• Market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021, owing to various developments and innovations in HDMI cables. This region is eagerly moving from old audio/visual technology, such as RCA (Radio Corporation of America) phono connectors, to high-speed HDMI cables for audio/visual needs, which is one of the major factors driving growth of the North America HDMI cables market.

To understand how our High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cables Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1199

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global HDMI cables market based on type, grade, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Standard HDMI Cable

• High-speed HDMI Cable

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• HDMI 1.4

• HDMI 2.0

• HDMI 2.1

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Gaming Consoles

• Audio Players & TVs

• Mobile Phones

• Automotive Systems

• Personal Computers & Tablets

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1199

Key Advantages of High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cables Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cables industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Cables market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.