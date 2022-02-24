Submit Release
Hemostats Market Analysis 2022, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemostats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global hemostats market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Hemostats are the medical devices that compress blood vessels and reduce the flow of blood or other fluids. They are majorly used during surgical procedures to control bleeding in patients. Hemostatic agents enable faster wound healing, reduce operative time, enhance patient’s recovery, and help in treating anticoagulated patients. Various surgical hemostatic agents are available based on different compositions, immunogenicity, and the mechanism of action, application and adherence.

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries, organ surgeries, etc., is primarily driving the demand for hemostats to reduce blood loss. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the development of absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help in controlling disruptive bleeding more efficiently than the conventional devices. Additionally, the growing utilization of nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding is also augmenting the market growth. Several manufacturers have introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats to enhance surgical operations quality and facilitate less invasive procedures, which are further expected to drive the global market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arch Therapeutics Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell
R. Bard Inc.
GELITA MEDICAL GmbH
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Teleflex Incorporated
Z-Medica LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, formulation and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Thrombin Based
Combination Based
Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based
Gelatin Based
Collagen Based

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Matrix and Gel Hemostats
Sheet and Pad Hemostats
Sponge Hemostats
Powder Hemostats

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

