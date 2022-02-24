Hemostats Market Analysis 2022, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemostats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global hemostats market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Hemostats are the medical devices that compress blood vessels and reduce the flow of blood or other fluids. They are majorly used during surgical procedures to control bleeding in patients. Hemostatic agents enable faster wound healing, reduce operative time, enhance patient’s recovery, and help in treating anticoagulated patients. Various surgical hemostatic agents are available based on different compositions, immunogenicity, and the mechanism of action, application and adherence.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries, organ surgeries, etc., is primarily driving the demand for hemostats to reduce blood loss. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the development of absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help in controlling disruptive bleeding more efficiently than the conventional devices. Additionally, the growing utilization of nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding is also augmenting the market growth. Several manufacturers have introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats to enhance surgical operations quality and facilitate less invasive procedures, which are further expected to drive the global market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arch Therapeutics Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell

R. Bard Inc.

GELITA MEDICAL GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Z-Medica LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, formulation and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Thrombin Based

Combination Based

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

Gelatin Based

Collagen Based

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Matrix and Gel Hemostats

Sheet and Pad Hemostats

Sponge Hemostats

Powder Hemostats

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Guidewires Market Report

Genomics Market Report

Steam Autoclaves Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mjb7DY

Hospital Information System Market Report: https://bit.ly/2VMZt8Y

Capnography Devices Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YOeysj

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iiwwuu

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YNhHs5

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.