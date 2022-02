Tissue Towel Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion During 2018-2026 To Reach US$ 46.3 Bn

Tissue Towel Market

Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and others.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights Latest update on โ€œTissue Towel Marketโ€ Analysis, the tissue towel segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Roll towels are more economical, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable when compared to fold towel and box towel, which is expected to fuel growth of the segment. Furthermore, roll tissue towels are eco-friendly, as it does not require polypacks.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’•๐’Š๐’”๐’”๐’–๐’† ๐’•๐’๐’˜๐’†๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’˜๐’‚๐’” ๐’—๐’‚๐’๐’–๐’†๐’ ๐’‚๐’• ๐‘ผ๐‘บ$ 46.3 ๐‘ฉ๐’ ๐’Š๐’ 2016 ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’• ๐’‚ ๐‘ช๐‘จ๐‘ฎ๐‘น ๐’๐’‡ 2.0%, ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’Ž๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’†, ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ 2017โ€“2025.

Among end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness and healthcare spending. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in 2016, the healthcare spending increased by 4.3% in the U.S. to reach US$ 3.3 trillion.

Furthermore, increasing personal care and healthcare spending fuel growth of the market. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in U.K., the total healthcare expenditure grew by 3.6% in 2016 when compared to previous year to reach US$ 218.33 billion.

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐’‡๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’”๐’•๐’–๐’ ๐’š:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global tissue towel market, and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018โ€“2025), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global tissue towel market on the basis of the following parameters โ€“ company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

๐‘ป๐’๐’‘ ๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ป๐’Š๐’”๐’”๐’–๐’† ๐‘ป๐’๐’˜๐’†๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•:

Kruger Inc.

Wepa Leuna GmbH

Cascades Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Metsรค Tissue

Procter & Gamble Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Asaleo Care Limited

Hengan Group

SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group

๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ซ๐’š๐’๐’‚๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„๐’”

Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant position in the global tissue towel market over the forecast period, owing to growing tourism and hospitality sector. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), hotel chains in India are expected to account for around 47% share in tourism and hospitality sector by 2020.

Furthermore, rising disposable income and various government initiatives to increase hygiene awareness among consumers is expected to drive growth of the global tissue towel market. For instance, in April 2018, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), national Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Department of Women & Child Development (DWCD), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), and PVR Nest launched pink toilets around PVR Complexes so as to provide hygienic public restroom for adolescent girls and women, equipped with sanitary napkins vending machine, incinerators, tissue papers, and hand wash facilities.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’Œ๐’†๐’š ๐’’๐’–๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’”๐’˜๐’†๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’Š๐’” ๐’“๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’•:

What are the growth estimates for tissue towel market till 2025?

Which are the prominent tissue towel market players across the globe?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the tissue towel market?

What are the key factors driving growth of the tissue towel market?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the tissue towel market for next 8 years?

Which region is dominating thetissue towel market growth?

๐‘น๐’†๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’“๐’„๐’‰ ๐‘ด๐’†๐’•๐’‰๐’๐’ ๐’๐’๐’๐’ˆ๐’š

Coherent Market Insights follows a comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

โžฃPrimary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

โžฃDesk Research

โžฃProprietor Data Analytics Model

๐ˆ๐ง ๐š๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ, ๐‚๐จ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.

