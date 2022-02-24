Tissue Towel Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion During 2018-2026 To Reach US$ 46.3 Bn

Tissue Towel Market

Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and others.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights Latest update on “Tissue Towel Market” Analysis, the tissue towel segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Roll towels are more economical, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable when compared to fold towel and box towel, which is expected to fuel growth of the segment. Furthermore, roll tissue towels are eco-friendly, as it does not require polypacks.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒕 𝑼𝑺$ 46.3 𝑩𝒏 𝒊𝒏 2016 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒐𝒇 2.0%, 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆, 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 2017–2025.

Among end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness and healthcare spending. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in 2016, the healthcare spending increased by 4.3% in the U.S. to reach US$ 3.3 trillion.

Furthermore, increasing personal care and healthcare spending fuel growth of the market. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in U.K., the total healthcare expenditure grew by 3.6% in 2016 when compared to previous year to reach US$ 218.33 billion.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global tissue towel market, and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018–2025), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global tissue towel market on the basis of the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒖𝒆 𝑻𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

Kruger Inc.

Wepa Leuna GmbH

Cascades Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Metsä Tissue

Procter & Gamble Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Asaleo Care Limited

Hengan Group

SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group

𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑫𝒚𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒔

Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant position in the global tissue towel market over the forecast period, owing to growing tourism and hospitality sector. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), hotel chains in India are expected to account for around 47% share in tourism and hospitality sector by 2020.

Furthermore, rising disposable income and various government initiatives to increase hygiene awareness among consumers is expected to drive growth of the global tissue towel market. For instance, in April 2018, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), national Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Department of Women & Child Development (DWCD), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), and PVR Nest launched pink toilets around PVR Complexes so as to provide hygienic public restroom for adolescent girls and women, equipped with sanitary napkins vending machine, incinerators, tissue papers, and hand wash facilities.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕:

What are the growth estimates for tissue towel market till 2025?

Which are the prominent tissue towel market players across the globe?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the tissue towel market?

What are the key factors driving growth of the tissue towel market?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the tissue towel market for next 8 years?

Which region is dominating thetissue towel market growth?

𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒅𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚

Coherent Market Insights follows a comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

➣Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

➣Desk Research

➣Proprietor Data Analytics Model

𝐈𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.

