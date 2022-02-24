Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global agricultural biologicals market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2022-2027.

Agricultural biologicals are crop production and protection products obtained from naturally occurring sources, such as living organisms, plant extracts, insects, and organic matter. They are applied to the soil to protect plants and crops from weeds, pests, and diseases and improve their yield, nutrient uptake, and overall health. They also help in residue and resistance management, maintaining mineral and microbial balance, increasing carbon levels, and improving the water-holding capacity of the soil. Presently, farmers worldwide are adopting agricultural biologicals as an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy crops.

Market Trends

Due to the growing global population, scarcity of cultivable land, and rising food insecurities, there is a simultaneous increase in the demand for agricultural biological products. Moreover, the emerging trend of chemical-free and organic foods is driving the sales of agricultural biologicals across the globe. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries, along with non-profit organizations (NGOs), are encouraging the adoption of modern farming practices and focusing on educating farmers on the health and environmental impact of synthetic or chemical-based fertilizers. This, in confluence with increasing investments by the several key players in research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to propel the market further.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agri Life

Agrinos Inc.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Isagro (PI Industries)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Valagro

Valent U.S.A. LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the type, source, mode of application, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Macrobials

Biochemicals

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-harvest

Breakup by Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

