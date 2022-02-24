Storage Area Network (SAN) Market is expected to reach US$ 26,867 Mn by the year 2029
Storage Area Network (SAN) Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) is anticipated to remain at the forefront, offering significant growth opportunities for players in the storage area network market. SAN technology enables fiber channel SAN traffic to be transmitted natively through Ethernet networks, and provides a reduction in capital and operating costs, as well as reducing cooling and power demand. FCoE links connect seamlessly to existing fiber channel SANs, support existing SAN functions such as logical partitioning and security features through existing management software.
The global SAN market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
“SANs provide an opportunity to work directly with end users to customize and design a storage strategy, allowing a system integrator to either expand its consulting services or move beyond a traditional application, server, or hardware solution provider.”
Key Takeaways of Storage Area Network Market Study
North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global storage area network market during the forecast period.
Fiber Channel (FC) is expected to hold a significant share in the global SAN market among all technologies during the forecast period.
By component, the hardware segment is anticipated to retain its significant share in the global storage area network market during the forecast period. This due to the fact that, SANs leverage the high-performance Fiber Channel I/O and consist of a series of hardware components.
The demand for hypercscale server SAN is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR. However, enterprise server SAN is estimated to continue to hold significant market share in the global storage area network market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Efficient Data Backup Management to Propel Sales
In the traditional approach of data backup, various backup and restore functions occur over the LAN, which are typically slow and severely impact the efficiency of the whole operation. In contrast, in a server-less data backup solution (SAN approach), data moves seamlessly across the SAN to tape devices, as it does not utilize critical server I/O or CPU resources. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global storage area network market over the coming years.
More Valuable Insights on Storage Area Network Market
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global storage area network market, providing historical data of 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2029. To understand the opportunities in the SAN market, the market has been segmented on the basis of component (Hardware, Software, and Services), SAN type (Hypercscale Server SAN and Enterprise Server SAN), technology (Fibre Channel (FC), Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCOE), InfiniBand, and iSCSI Protocol), and vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utility, Government, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & e-Commerce, and Others), across seven major regions.
