Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 18, 2022, in the 2200 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. Three of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. Two of the victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.