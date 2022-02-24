Feminine Hygiene Products Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $68.7 Billion by 2021–2030

Feminine Hygiene Products Market -amr

The feminine hygiene products market is expected to increase during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feminine hygiene products market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising number of working women population across the globe along with rising consumer awareness towards maintaining personal hygiene which is creating demand for feminine hygiene products among female consumers across the globe

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global feminine hygiene products market by nature, product type, distribution channel, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global feminine hygiene products market was valued at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Feminine hygiene products are type of personal care products, used majorly during menstruation. These products are also used to, remove unwanted hair, and others. Moreover, increase in disposable income of consumers in developed countries leads to rise in demand for premium products. This results into greater adoption of sanitary protection products among women. Moreover, to avoid negative impacts on the environment due to disposal of sanitary waste, women are demanding biodegradable, compostable, and eco-friendly sanitary products. This offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to invest in the production of such innovative products and strengthen their market position.

The outbreak of coronavirus has minimal impact on the feminine hygiene products industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Presently, the supply chain is far more complex as compared to what it was a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hampered production facilities but also disrupted supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors of the feminine hygiene products market globally.

Furthermore, increase in level of consumer education and growth in awareness about alternative hygiene products such as tampons and panty liners have led to an increase in demand for these products in the developing countries. Moreover, various types of retail format such as departmental stores, super markets, and specialty stores have propelled the demand for tampons in developing countries. Therefore, increase in demand for tampons and panty liners in developing countries provide lucrative opportunity for global players to gain foothold in this market.

The feminine hygiene products market is categorized into nature, product type, distribution channel, and region. By nature, it is classified into disposable and reusable. By product type, it is divided into sanitary pads, tampons & menstrual cup, panty liners & shields, internal cleansers & sprays, and disposable razors & blades. By distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacy, online stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By product type, the sanitary pads segment accounted for the highest feminine hygiene products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By Region, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the feminine hygiene products market forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch, acquisition and collaboration as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the feminine hygiene products market. To understand the key feminine hygiene products market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report.

Some of the key players in the feminine hygiene products market analysis includes Edgewell Personal Care Company, First Quality Enterprises, Incorporation, Hengan International Group Co. Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag, Unicharm Corporation and Unilever plc.

