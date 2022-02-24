Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Consumer Identity And Access Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the consumer identity and access management market size is expected to grow from $23.0 billion in 2021 to $27.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The change in the consumer identity and access management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. As per TBRC’s consumer identity and access management market research the market is expected to reach $54.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%. The increasing usage of internet of things (IoT) devices is expected to propel the growth of consumer identity and access management market in the forecast period.

The consumer identity and access management market consists of sales of consumer identity and access management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable users to offer quick, easy, unified, and secure access across digital channels. Customer identity and access management (CIAM) allow businesses to collect and maintain customer identity to better understand the customer, tailor the products, services, and individual customer engagements. It also enables organizations to securely capture & manage profile data and control customer access to services and applications.

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the consumer identity and access management market. Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations such as cloud-based services to gain a competitive advantage over competitors in the industry.

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Segments

The global consumer identity access management market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utility, Public Sector, Others

By Geography: The global consumer management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides consumer identity and access management market overviews, consumer identity and access management global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global consumer identity and access management global market, consumer identity and access management global market share, consumer identity and access management global market segments and geographies, consumer identity and access management global market players, consumer identity and access management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global consumer identity and access management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock, LoginRadius, Janrain Inc., Salesforce, SAP, Akamai Technologies, Onegini, Centrify Corporation, Mitek Systems Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, GB Group Plc, Aware Inc., iWelcome and Acuant Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

