Anniversary of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, included in the 2022 Calendar of Religious festivities in Spain

It includes over 60 of the main festivities of the different religions.

MADRID, SPAIN, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Calendar of religious festivities has been produced as every year since over a decade, by the Foundation Pluralism and Coexistence (Fundacion Pluralismo y Convivencia), a Spain's Mnistry of Presidency public Foundation that was opened in 2004 to help bring knowledge and understanding of the growing religious diversity of the country.

It is a State Public Sector Foundation attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, and its mission, according to their website is "to encourage the recognition and accommodation of religious diversity as basic elements for the guarantee of the effective exercise of religious freedom and the construction of an adequate framework for coexistence."

The novelty of the calendar this year is that, as opposed to previous years, its paper edition has included festivities of 12 main religious traditions as opposed to what had been done previously, when it included only the three main, Christianity, Islam and Judaism. The work of the Foundation has continued to grow since its inception and has become a true reference for scholars but also for the public administration from national government agencias, regional government and City Halls all around the 52 provinces of Spain.

"We work for a society that is informed, respectful of the diversity of beliefs and committed o the processes of improving coexistence, placing value on the road travelled to the current framework of rights and freedoms, which includes religious freedom, and promoting a better knowledge of the diversity of beliefs and religious practices." says their website.

The traditions included in the paper edition this year are Buddhism, Catholicism, Evangelical Christianity, Orthodox Christianity, Baha'i, Hinduism, Church of Jesus Christ of the Later Day Saints, Church of Scientology, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism and Jehovah's Witnesses. It includes over 60 of the main festivities of the different religions.

Among the festivities included in the paper edition, one finds the anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard, very dear to the members of the Scientology religion, who would have made 111 years the coming 13 March. For this occasion, the Scientologists organized with the Director of the public Foundation Pluralism and Coexistence, Ines Mazarrasa, a special presentation that will mark this landmark recognition, which contributes to make this religious festivity. Ms. Mazarrasa presented tthe calendar to the representatives of the Church of Scientology in Spain and Europe, as well as the representative of the Public Affairs Office of L. Ron Hubbard, who was very grateful of the inclusion, as it recognized the impact the works of L Ron Hubbard has had and continues to have in the lifes of millions of people in over 180 countries, be it with religious and spiritual knowledge or even just with workable and indispensable methods that help individuals cope with day to day problems people are facing in this ever increasing challenging 21st century.

About

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

