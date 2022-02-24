Anniversary of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, included in the 2022 Calendar of Religious festivities in Spain

Showing religious festivities calendar for 2022 in Spain Framed 2022 Religious festivities calendar with representatives

It includes over 60 of the main festivities of the different religions.

MADRID, SPAIN, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Calendar of religious festivities has been produced as every year since over a decade, by the Foundation Pluralism and Coexistence (Fundacion Pluralismo y Convivencia), a Spain's Mnistry of Presidency public Foundation that was opened in 2004 to help bring knowledge and understanding of the growing religious diversity of the country.

It is a State Public Sector Foundation attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, and its mission, according to their website is "to encourage the recognition and accommodation of religious diversity as basic elements for the guarantee of the effective exercise of religious freedom and the construction of an adequate framework for coexistence."

The novelty of the calendar this year is that, as opposed to previous years, its paper edition has included festivities of 12 main religious traditions as opposed to what had been done previously, when it included only the three main, Christianity, Islam and Judaism. The work of the Foundation has continued to grow since its inception and has become a true reference for scholars but also for the public administration from national government agencias, regional government and City Halls all around the 52 provinces of Spain.

"We work for a society that is informed, respectful of the diversity of beliefs and committed o the processes of improving coexistence, placing value on the road travelled to the current framework of rights and freedoms, which includes religious freedom, and promoting a better knowledge of the diversity of beliefs and religious practices." says their website.

The traditions included in the paper edition this year are Buddhism, Catholicism, Evangelical Christianity, Orthodox Christianity, Baha'i, Hinduism, Church of Jesus Christ of the Later Day Saints, Church of Scientology, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism and Jehovah's Witnesses. It includes over 60 of the main festivities of the different religions.

Among the festivities included in the paper edition, one finds the anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard, very dear to the members of the Scientology religion, who would have made 111 years the coming 13 March. For this occasion, the Scientologists organized with the Director of the public Foundation Pluralism and Coexistence, Ines Mazarrasa, a special presentation. Ms. Mazarrasa presented the calendar to the representatives of the Church of Scientology in Spain and Europe, as well as the representative of the Public Affairs Office of L. Ron Hubbard.