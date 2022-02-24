Avant-garde designer Sheguang Hu's new collection wowed the audience at London Fashion Week A/W 2022

Avant-garde fashion designer Sheguang Hu Sheguang Hu London Fashion Week A/W 2022 Sheguang Hu London Fashion Week A/W 2022

LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Sheguang Hu is someone who truly influences on fashion. His concept of aesthetics has impressed the ever-changing fashion world time and time again.

In 2017, Cannes Film Festival saw the charm of Chinese element through an extravagant dress inspired by traditional floral pattern of Northern China; in 2020, the models wore outfits with slogans "Keep it Up, China!” “ Hang in there, Wuhan!" for the curtain call at New York Fashion Week; in 2022, Sheguang Hu’s couture collection, themed "A Place" stunned the audience at London Fashion Week. The world media praised the designer Sheguang Hu as “the Pride of the Chinese community ", but he lives up to his modest down-to-earth reputation, as he insists that he would prefer is work to speak for itself, rather than label himself with such grandeur.

Under the guidance of the Jianghan District People's Government of Wuhan City, and in collaboration with the co-organizers Fashion Me USA Inc, Hainan Chixu Ltd., European Times UK Branch, Red T Fashion Creative District and Wuxi Aike Plush Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Hu Erye Culture Media Co., Ltd, hosted Sheguang Hu’s fashion show film premiere at London Fashion Week on 22nd February, 2022. The audience were both moved and wowed by the film exhibiting Sheguang Hu’s newest collection.

Theme of light and darkness, fascination and enlightenment are expressed in the collection titled “A Place (Hide-and-Seek), which symbolizes a literal hide-and-seek game of how one might hide their true identity and feelings from themselves or those around them. Inspired by his many years of life experience and emotions , the designer expresses this motif through visual concepts and by utilising reconstructed and innovative fabrics in both voluminous and fitted silhouettes of mesh, lace, printed fabrics and leather, both bold and muted colour contrast, with the repeated motif of wrapping fabrics to bind models faces.

Where exactly is A Place? "Anywhere, it could be a busy alleyway, a street full of traffic, your home or even your room. Isn't the end of life also an A Place? So it doesn't matter where this place is, where I am is where this place is. "The designer said.

With years of experience in integrating Chinese elements and Western culture, Sheguang Hu presents each piece of his collection using deep thought and detailed concepts, exhibiting the influence and interaction of different people in different environments. The entire collection is presented in the form of a stage play with models dancing to the music in a circular space. The shooting technique of 360-degree bullet-time captured the model's "movement" and "stillness", exacerbated by an undercurrent of tension, which leads to a climatic finish.

One’s life is like a game of hide-and-seek, escaping reality, pursuing perfection, protecting oneself and showing others with a literal mask. During the show, models Wang Bin, Wang Yueyi, and Chang Huanhuan wore full face masks and delivered mesmerizing performance. What is true and what is false? The designer Sheguang Hu left this haunting question in the show and in the hearts of every viewer.

"Agelessness" was the second highlight of the show. The models are from Sheguang Hu Fashion Women’s Army, ranging from 20 to 60 years old. They are 55-year-old Lin Yongjun, 60-year-old Wang Jun, 48-year-old Sun Yanping, 57-year-old Luo Chaobin, 62-year-old Li Yanji, 60-year-old Cai Nishan, and 57-year-old Wu Cuixian. The designer hopes to break the status quo and make fashion more accessible for older generation.

Once named "The bad boy in the fashion world", Sheguang Hu remains true to himself. Coco Chanel once said, "Fashion comes and goes, but style lasts forever." In the ever-changing fashion world, isn't being true to oneself, staying royal to your own style and influences, the ultimate definition of fashion?

