How Are Rail Asset Management Market Players Improving Their Financial Positions?

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies operating in the rail asset management market are increasingly undergoing strategic partnerships and collaboration to improve their financial position, strengthen their product portfolio, and expand the global presence of the company. For instance, in April 2020, Cyient Limited, an India-based company focused on engineering, data analytics, network & operations, and manufacturing collaborated with Hitachi Rail to enhance the installation of signaling technology and improve Hitachi Rail’s project execution capabilities. Cyient will create and run a central distribution facility for Hitachi Rail in India, as well as a regional center in the USA, as part of the agreement. Additionally, in March 2019, Kapsch CarrierCom expands its portfolio for railway providers by building a strong partnership with 3Binfra, an Austrian rail asset management system specialist. Kapsch has been named as distributor and integrator of 3Binfra's INFRALIFE system as a result of this collaboration. INFRALIFE is a railway asset management system that includes master data management, condition monitoring, and maintenance operations.

The global rail asset management market size is expected to grow from $9.85 billion in 2021 to $10.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in the rail asset management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $13.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rail asset management market forecast shows that the rising investments of various governments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects worldwide are anticipated to contribute to the demand for the market over the forecast period. The expansion of rail services necessitates the optimization of existing passenger and freight schedules to achieve higher output. For instance, according to the International Railway Journal (IRJ), in 2021, the Norwegian government has set up NKR 32.1 billion ($3.51 billion) for railway infrastructure investments, operations, and maintenance, an increase of 20% over 2020. Moreover, according to the Federation of Indian Industry (FII), Indian Railways is planning to invest $4 billion in world-class private passenger trains. Additionally, as per the Indian Railways report in 2021, railway projects can attract over $ 7.5 billion in investment over the next five years. According to TBRC’s rail asset management market analysis, huge investments in the rail industry will generate higher demand for the management of rail asset services, thereby propelling the demand for the market.

Major players covered in the global rail asset management industry are Siemens, Hitachi, Wabtec, DXC Technology, L&T Technology Services, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Accenture, Atkins, Trimble Inc., WSP, Tego, KONUX, Oxplus, Bentley Systems, Trapeze Group, Uptake, Huawei, Cyient, Assetic, Machines With Vision, ZEDAS, SNC-Lavalin and Bombardier.

TBRC’s global rail asset management market report is segmented by solution into asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, others, by service into professional services, managed services, by deployment mode into cloud, on-premises, by application into rolling stock, infrastructure.

