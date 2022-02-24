Global Asset Integrity Management Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the asset integrity management market size is expected to grow from $22.36 billion in 2021 to $25.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The change in the asset integrity management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. As per TBRC’s asset integrity management market outlook the market is expected to reach $38.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The growing demand for maintaining the assets is expected to fuel the asset integrity management global market growth in the coming years.

The asset integrity management global market consists of sales of asset integrity management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which ensures that a facility's assets are designed, fabricated, procured, installed, and maintained appropriately for their intended application throughout the operation's life. Asset integrity management (AIM) is a method that enables the asset's ability and potential to be effectively managed to mitigate and eliminate corrosion and fatigue crack degradation.

Global Asset Integrity Management Market Trends

The launch of innovative solutions is shaping the asset integrity management global market. Major companies operating in the asset integrity management sector are focused on developing technological solutions for asset integrity management.

Global Asset Integrity Management Market Segments

The global asset integrity management market is segmented:

By Service Type: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Structural Integrity Management, Others

By Offering: Hardware, Services, Software

By End-Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, Others

By Geography: The global asset integrity management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asset integrity management global market overviews, asset integrity management global market analysis and asset integrity management global market forecast market size and growth, asset integrity management global market share, asset integrity management global market segments and geographies, asset integrity management global market players, asset integrity management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The asset integrity management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SGS SA, TWI Ltd, EM&I, LifeTech Engineering Ltd, Aker Solutions ASA, Applus+, DNV GL, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International Inc, Intertek Group plc, Metegrity Inc., FORCE Technology Norway AS, Bureau Veritas SA, TechnipFMC plc, Fluor Corporation, Dacon Inspection Technologies, General Electric, ABB, Siemens, TÜV SÜD, ABS Group, Velosi Asset Integrity Ltd, Axess Group, Element Materials Technology and MISTRAS Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

