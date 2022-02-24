US Electric Vehicle Market Size [2022-2028] to Register Stunning CAGR of 25.4% and Hit USD 137.43 billion in 2028

Key Prominent Players Covered in the US Electric Vehicle Market are Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.), BMW Group (Munich, Germany), General Motors (Michigan, U.S.), Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany), Audi AG (Ingolstadt, Germany), Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.), Nissan Motor Corporation (Yokohoma, Japan), Toyota Motor Corporation (Aichi, Japan), Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany), Chevrolet (Michigan, U.S.), and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Electric Vehicle Market size was USD 24.03 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 28.24 billion in 2021 to USD 137.43 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “US Electric Vehicle Market, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

October 2021: Toyota declared that it will capitalize USD 3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the U.S. by 2030. Explicitly, the investment is meant for advancing and localizing automotive battery production.

According to our researchers, promotion happenings and government stratagems are aiding to tackle the existing consumer hurdles linked with electric vehicle range as well as range anxiety, insufficient model availability, higher upfront costs, and absence of consciousness.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 25.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 137.43 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 24.03 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 90 Segments covered Vehicle Type Growth Drivers Favorable Government Incentives, Subsidies and More Focus on R&D Activities to Drive Market Growth Stringent Vehicle Emission Norms to Augment Growth Rapid Development and Uptake of Charging Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth





Market Driving Factors:

The U.S. government has announced numerous stringent guidelines to decline carbon emissions from the automotive sector. Various states are shifting towards implementing zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) regulations to fast-track the adoption and usage of electric vehicles. In 2020, states with ZEV regulations were accountable for about two-thirds of electric vehicle sales.

Moreover, automakers have consequently surged investment in R&D happenings to accomplish the electrification purposes.





Regional Insights

The share of U.S. electric vehicle models in novel automobile sales was about 2.4% in the year 2020, an augmentation from about 2% in comparison with 2019. EV model accessibility in the U.S. in 2020 was equal to 2019.

A rising number of cities and states declared their vision for electric mobility, implemented zero-emission vehicle and clean vehicle guidelines, and adopted more sturdy standards to develop infrastructure capitalization and the US Electric Vehicle Market growth.

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in U.S. Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for operative tactics to encourage their products and inaugurate their positions in the market. One such approach is unveiling novel products by teaming up with other players in order to expand their business reach to end-users.





Key Prominent Players Covered in this Market:

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.)

BMW Group (Munich, Germany)

General Motors (Michigan, U.S.)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Audi AG (Ingolstadt, Germany)

Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Yokohoma, Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Chevrolet (Michigan, U.S.)





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

