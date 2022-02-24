Microscope Software Market Growth Supported By Government Funding For Scientific Equipment

Microscope Software Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in funding from governments in the area of scientific equipment is expected to drive the global microscope software market in the forecast period. Globally, there has been a surge in bacterial infections. Several public investments are being made to combat bacterial infections and to determine their structure through the use of a microscope. The growing applications of microscope software in virus imaging and precision modeling attracts government funding. For instance, in January 2021, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a UK government department announced funding of $293.15 million (£213 million) for scientific equipment including high-tech microscopes to accelerate virus testing and replace machines that were widely used in COVID-19 research during the epidemic. According to TBRC’s microscope software market analysis, the rise in funding from governments propels the growth of the microscope software market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microscope software market in 2021. North America was the second-largest market in the microscope software market. The regions covered in the microscope software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global microscope software market size is expected to grow from $649.76 million in 2021 to $744.24 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The change in the microscope software market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $1255.23 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

Microscope software market research shows that the technological advancement is an emerging trend in the market. Major companies operating in the microscope software sector are focused on developing technological solutions for microscope software. For instance, in July 2020, HORIBA, a Japan-based manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis, announced the launch of EasyImage using Raman spectroscopy technology. EasyImage is a new App in HORIBA's well-known Labspec6 Raman imaging software suite. It guides new users through the process, helping them to produce publication-ready results rapidly.

Major players covered in the global microscope software industry are Carl Zeiss AG, Oxford Instruments plc, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Gatan Inc, Basler AG, Arivis AG, Object Research Systems Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Scientific Volume Imaging B.V., Media Cybernetics Inc and SVision LLC.

TBRC’s global microscope software market report is segmented by type into integrated software, standalone software, by microscope type into electron microscope, optical microscope, raman microscope, others, by application into life sciences, material sciences, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, others, by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, academic and research institutes, neuroscience research, others.

Microscope Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Microscope Type (Electron Microscope, Optical Microscope, Raman Microscope), By Application (Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a microscope software market overview, forecast microscope software global market size and growth for the whole market, microscope software global market segments, geographies, microscope software market trends, microscope software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

