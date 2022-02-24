Software License Management Market | Key Players: Flexera, Reprise Software, Gemalto NV, Snow Software, IMB

Allied Market Research - Logo

License management solutions safeguard an enterprise against license compliance audits by providing information on the actual data usage of the software.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in audit activities and license compliance audits, and rise in need to reduce piracy issues drive the global software license management market. However, management of multiple licensing models and lack of internal cross-functional collaboration impede the market growth. Rise of cloud governance offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global software license management market is segmented on the basis of form factor, deployment model, and region. Based on form factor, it is bifurcated into hardware-based enforcement and software-based enforcement. The deployment models included in the report are cloud and on-premises models. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global software license management market is dominated by key players such as Flexera, Reprise Software, Gemalto NV, Snow Software, IMB Corporation, WIBU-SYSTEMS USA Inc., Agilis Management, Inc., Inish Technology Ventures Ltd., License4J, and Persistent Security, LLC.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global software license management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

