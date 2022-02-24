IoT Integration Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for real-time big data analysis and growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend is driving the Internet of Things integration market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is projected to be valued at USD 8.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) integration is expected to expand significantly during the forecasted period, due to growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device trend’ in the modern business model. Rise in legal enforcement and regulations is anticipated to propel the market further during the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is also driven by increasing federal regulators that promote the growth of data integration across different apps and devices worldwide.

The pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market. report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the COVID scenario.

However, the dearth of uniformity of procedures for Internet of Things (IoT) would hamper the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/418

Key Highlights of Report

• In May 2020, Callisto Integration Corporation was acquired by Accenture plc. Callisto Integration Corporation, a consultancy and technology services company headquartered in Canada, offers automated production services to major players operating in food & beverage, chemical, utilities, and other sectors. Accenture would deliver a rare mix of production, infrastructure, and analytics capabilities with this acquisition.

• The small & medium enterprises segment is the largest segment of the market, likely to expand at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. It is essential that Internet of Things (IoT) is embedded into structures for expansion of small and medium enterprises and data is a key part of it. Insertion and analysis of Big Data analytics help small and medium businesses connect with customers efficiently, improving their efficiency, lowering running costs, testing decisions, and identifying trends.

• The device & platform management services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It offers IoT makers a clear business edge and makes it easier to provide new devices effectively.

Key participants include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Corporation, and HCL Technologies Limited.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the IoT Integration market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the IoT Integration market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Overview:

The global Wound Care Market market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Wound Care Market market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/418

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market on the basis of organization, service, application, and region.

• Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Testing Services

o Advisory Services

o Application Management Services

o Database Management Services

o Device and Platform Management Services

o Network Protocol Management Services

o Third-party API Management Services

o System Design & Architecture Services

o Service Provisioning & Directory Management Services

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Smart Retail

o Energy & Utilities

o Smart Healthcare

o Smart Logistics & Transportation

o Home Automation & Smart Building

o Industrial Manufacturing Automation

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/internet-of-things-integration-market