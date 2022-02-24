Industrial Microbiology Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for empty capsules and rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines are driving the demand for the market.

The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines. Due to fast accessibility and high growth rate, microorganisms are favored sources for microbial enzymes. Microbial cells can effectively create genetic changes using recombinant DNA technology for accelerated enzyme production and scientific development.

Factors influencing the growth of the Industrial Microbiology market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Industrial Microbiology market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Industrial Microbiology industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Industrial Microbiology industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

However, it is anticipated that the high costs incurred in the maintenance of the aseptic process and the manufacture of sterile products will impede the development of the global market for industrial microbiology.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In March 2020, Danaher Corporation has completed the acquisition of the Life Sciences subsidiary of General Electric Company. The corporation will be renamed Cytiva as part of Danaher, which will be a separate operating entity within the Life Sciences division of Danaher.

• The reaction consumable segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0%, since this category of products extensively used to determine the origin of infections.

• During the forecast period, the sterility test is anticipated to hold the largest market. Sterility testing is essential for surgical devices, pharmaceutical products, drugs, skin materials, and other products that tend to be sterile or free from viable microorganisms.

Key participants include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Industrial Microbiology market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Industrial Microbiology business sphere.

Regional Overview:

The global Industrial Microbiology market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Industrial Microbiology market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Microbiology Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Reaction Consumables

o Laboratory Supply

o Equipment & Systems

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Microbial Limit Testing

o Water & Environmental Testing

o Sterility Testing

o Bio-Burden Testing

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

o Agriculture

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

