Industrial IoT Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT solutions by industrialists and manufacturers is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Industrial IoT Market will be worth USD 128.09 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT solutions by industrialists and manufacturers. The growing need to improve productivity, enhance the workers' safety, and reduce the operating and manufacturing costs is expected to drive the growth of the Industrial IoT technologies over the forecast period. The rising need to reduce the risk of cyber and data breaches caused by human errors is most likely to fuel the demand for Industrial IoT technologies.

Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research. is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Industrial IoT market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The growing need to reduce the shipping cost has resulted in the increased adoption of the Industrial IoT in the transportation & Logistics industry. Moreover, automotive IoT is expected to be increasingly utilized by the transportation sector for predictive diagnostics and vehicle maintenance. Besides, the tracking of the real-time location of the vehicle for the management of public transportation is a key contributing factor to the increasing adoption of IoT technologies in the transportation sector. Technological advancements of the existing transportation, such as integration of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, is expected to present lucrative opportunities in the future.

Regional Overview:

The global Industrial IoT market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Industrial IoT market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Valuable Market Insights:

• The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

• Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

• The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Industrial IoT market.

• The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Industrial IoT market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Industrial IoT market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In June 2020, Wipro Ltd and IBM collaborated to help enterprises, startups with cloud services. Through this collaboration, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses manage, migrate, and transform critical workloads and applications, with security across private or public cloud and on-premises IT environments. The partnership will also provide customers remote access to Red hat and IBM solutions.

• The solution segment held the largest market share of 47.5% in 2019. Increasing investments of the Industrial IoT solution providers for the launch of technologically advanced information systems for the industrial sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

• Logistics & Transport are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT technologies in the logistics & Transportation sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Key participants include GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of Component, End User, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Services (Managed, Professional)

o Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management)

o Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

• End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Energy & Power

o Healthcare

o Agriculture

o Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Logistics & Transport

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

