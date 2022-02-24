Functional Fibers Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Functional Fibers Industry Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report

Fiber is an essential component of our regular dietary regimes. Also known as bulk or roughage, fiber is necessary for digestion, blood sugar regulation, weight management, and cholesterol maintenance. Essentially, fibers are of two types – dietary fibers and functional fibers. Dietary fiber is the indigestible portion of plant-derived foods, while on the other hand, functional fiber is derived from its natural source, isolated, and then added to processed foods. Functional fibers are derivatives of carbohydrates and have a plethora of health benefits. These fibers are widely used as supplements, which aid in maintaining health. These are usually extracted from foods containing starch, such as sugar, and offer several benefits of naturally occurring dietary fibers, helping lower blood glucose levels and preventing constipation.

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Functional Fibers market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Functional Fibers industry.

The other significant types of fibers include viscous fibers, fermentable fibers, and insoluble fibers. Fibers that aid in reducing blood cholesterol and blood glucose levels are known as viscous fibers. Fermentable fibers have a wide range of benefits for colon health, while insoluble fibers are known to alleviate constipation problems. The commonly known functional fibers include beta-glucans (extracted from mushrooms, oats, and yeast), frucotooligosaccharides (fermentable fibers obtained from sucrose), cellulose (plant cell walls’ main structural component), lignin (derived from woody plant cell walls), inulin (extracted from chicory roots), and various others.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Functional Fibers Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Functional Fibers market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Functional Fibers business sphere.

Key Highlights of Report

• Analysis and estimation of the Functional Fibers market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

• Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

• Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Functional Fibers market

• Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.

Nature Type

• Organic

• Conventional

Grade Type

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Source Type

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals & grains

• Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)

Product Type

• Soluble Fibers

o Beta-Glucan

o Inulin

o Polydextrose

o Pectin

o Corn Fiber

o Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

o Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)

o Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)

• Insoluble Fibers

o Cellulose

o Lignin

o Fiber/bran

o Resistant starch

o Chitin & Chitosan

o Hemicellulose

o Others

Application

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

o Dietary Supplements

o Functional Food

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

