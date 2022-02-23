President Phúc receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

VIETNAM, February 23 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hà Nội on Wednesday, asking for the continued support of the US Government for Việt Nam on climate.

President Phúc spoke highly of Kerry’s efforts to help enhance Việt Nam - US relations, especially since the countries normalised ties.

He also applauded the significant outcomes of the recent visits to Việt Nam by US leaders, especially the trip by Vice President Kamala Harris in August 2021, which promoted the comprehensive partnership.

Kerry noted the Việt Nam - US comprehensive partnership had become increasingly substantive and fruitful and there remained much room for cooperation, including in climate change response.

He said the two countries would increase cooperation to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference 2022.

He added that the US could help Việt Nam during the transition to clean energy, especially solar energy and that it had many ideas, financial sources, and manpower to help the Southeast Asian nation with climate change.

The US can also assist Việt Nam in carrying out digital transformation to serve socio-economic development, according to the Special Envoy.

President Phúc stressed that Việt Nam was working hard on climate change response and had decided to put an end to coal-fired power generation by 2050.

As Việt Nam needs not only funding but also technology and manpower for developing wind, solar, and hydropower projects, it hopes for continued US assistance, the President said.

He noted that Việt Nam was facing serious impacts of the sea-level rising, and asked the US to pay more attention to the lower Mekong River, the most vulnerable region to the problem.

President Phúc said Việt Nam highly valued the aid and commitment from the US Government, including Kerry himself, to the settlement of the aftermath of war.

He said he hoped that the US side would increase the budget for handling Agent Orange/dioxin consequences, clearing unexploded ordnance, supporting the disabled, and related issues.

Việt Nam pledges to continue fully cooperating, in the humanitarian spirit, in the search for US servicemen missing in action, he stated.

The President added Việt Nam welcomed the increased US cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, contributing to regional peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

He also asked Kerry to maintain US Government attention, resources, and finance for collaboration in education and training with Việt Nam, along with the creation of favourable conditions for Vietnamese students in the US.

President Phúc suggested the US continue investing in Fulbright University Vietnam, which is also the brainchild of Kerry. —VNS