“Infinite Love Marathon Concerts” concludes successfully presenting a new comprehensive cultural experience

MACAU, February 23 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the “Infinite Love Marathon Concerts” concluded on 20 February. The event brought together nearly 300 local performers as well as singers from Mainland China and Hong Kong, showcasing Macao’s performing power through a marathon of comprehensive musical performances. In addition to a series of brilliant performances, nearly 20 food stalls, game and workshop booths, as well as a number of art installations were set up at the site of the event, integrating culture, gastronomy and creativity. The concerts attracted a total of nearly 20,000 participants, while the online platform promotion and live broadcasts reached nearly 300,000 views.

The “Infinite Love Marathon Concerts” were held from 12 to 20 February at the Sai Van Lake Plaza. The programmes scheduled for 19 February were suspended due to adverse weather conditions and hence the concert on 20 February were extended with a full-day live broadcast, allowing the audiences to support local music through different channels despite the adverse weather. Under the theme of “love”, the event presented musical performances for a total of 38.5 hours in the form of singing, dancing, a cappella, musical, electronic music, stage game and live social media broadcast. With the combination of online and offline forms of participation, the concerts attracted audiences from different regions to participate and enjoy the cultural leisure activities while integrating gastronomy and creativity, further enriching the public’s cultural experiences.

The event establishes a performance platform for Macao artists and promotes the cultural industries in Macao. The original musical Infinite Love was held at the opening ceremony, demonstrating the creative power of Macao artists and showcasing local music production to the audiences. The concerts gathered over 50 local singers, bands, dance groups and other performing groups to bring a variety of performances, with different guests performing the finale every day. The music brightened up the bustling atmosphere and attracted many residents.

The concerts were broadcasted online at designated times, attracting spectators from Macao, the Greater Bay Area, as well as Shanghai, Chongqing, Beijing and other cities in Mainland China. During the event, local presenter José Chan Rodrigues streamed on social media platform, talked with the participating artists and guided the audience to visit the booths, allowing those who were unable to attend the event to experience the atmosphere through the online platform.

In addition to the stage performance, the event also featured a wide range of creative elements to enhance the audience experience. With the love-theme decorations, it attracted members of the public to take photos. The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao brought a variety of creative food and beverages, and presented festive food on the day of the Lantern Festival, which delighted the audience in the event. Workshops and interactive game booths were set up at the event site, infusing cultural and creative elements to the event, drawing the active participation of couples and families. The series of workshops reached more than 500 participants throughout the days of the event. The Cultural Affairs Bureau thanked the Sports Bureau for its support for the event as well as for bringing the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics “Bing Dwen Dwen” to Macao, which drew a large number of visitors to participate in the “Bing Dwen Dwen” lucky draw every day. The curling game was also well received, allowing residents to experience the charm of the Winter Olympics.

The Infinite Love Marathon Concerts were successfully concluded with the support of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, as well as all participating singers, bands and dance groups. IC will continue to organise different types of music events to showcase Macao’s diverse music culture to the public and promote Macao’s artistic and cultural development.

