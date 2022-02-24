Sen. Lacson's Opening Statement at the Senate Investigation on Missing Persons Linked to Sabong, E-Sabong More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/opening-statement-senate-investigation-on-missing-persons-linked-to-sabong-e-sabong

As your Vice Chairman and erstwhile Chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, I have a very brief statement to make.

Thirty-one reported missing persons as of latest count, without any trace apparently, is a big challenge to the PNP and the entire law enforcement community. Failing to resolve these cases will be a big slap or an embarrassment to the PNP as well.

So I hope this legislative inquiry can help resolve the issue at hand. With that thank you very much for the opportunity to make that statement.