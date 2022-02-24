Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,375 in the last 365 days.

Results of retail sales survey for 4th quarter of 2021

MACAU, February 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that value of retail sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 totalled MOP18.50 billion, up by 1.7% year-on-year. After removing the effect of price changes, the sales volume index grew by 4.6% year-on-year.

Among the major retail trade activities, sales values of Supermarkets (+19.8%) and Communication Equipment (+12.3%) registered notable year-on-year rise, whereas sales values of Motor Vehicles (-16.4%) and Adults’ Clothing (-13.1%) decreased. In terms of volume of retail sales, sales volume indices of Communication Equipment (+19.5%) and Supermarkets (+17.9%) increased year-on-year, while the indices of Motor Vehicles (-16.5%) and Automotive Fuels (-15.1%) recorded a decrease.

Value of retail sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew by 15.8% as compared with the revised figure (MOP15.98 billion) in the third quarter. Sales values of Adults’ Clothing (+41.3%), Communication Equipment (+40.2%) and Motor Vehicles (+35.3%) registered sizeable growth over the previous quarter, while the sales value of Automotive Fuels (-10.1%) dropped. Meanwhile, the volume index of retail sales went up by 17.9% quarter-to-quarter; the sales volume indices of Communication Equipment, Motor Vehicles and Adults’ Clothing rose by 41.6%, 34.8% and 33.4% quarter-to-quarter respectively, whereas the index of Automotive Fuels dipped by 13.9%.

Retail trade business improved in 2021, with the total value of retail sales for the whole year surging by 63.5% year-on-year to MOP73.96 billion; besides, the figure represented a mere drop of 4.2% from 2019 (MOP77.19 billion). The year-on-year increment in retail sales value was mainly driven by an uplift in the sales values of Communication Equipment (+128.7%), Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (+126.6%), Leather Goods (+111.0%) and Department Stores (+81.8%). By contrast, the sales value of Supermarkets went down by 2.0%. In 2021, the sales volume index jumped by 69.9% year-on-year; the sales volume indices of Communication Equipment (+142.4%), Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (+128.7%) and Leather Goods (+118.5%) recorded noticeable growth, whereas the index of Supermarkets (-2.1%) dropped.

In respect of retailers’ comments, 58.1% of the retailers anticipated a year-on-year decrease in the sales volume in the first quarter of 2022, while 39.0% expected the sales volume to stay stable and only 2.9% forecasted an increase. Meanwhile, 62.2% of the retailers predicted that the retail prices would remain steady year-on-year in the first quarter, 25.8% foresaw an increase and 12.0% expected a decrease. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, about 65.0% of the retailers envisaged sluggish business in the first quarter of 2022, whereas the retailers expecting stable performance (27.6%) and those anticipating a favourable outlook (7.4%) together accounted for 35.0% of the total.

You just read:

Results of retail sales survey for 4th quarter of 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.