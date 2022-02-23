Submit Release
From 25 February people arriving via Hong Kong required to quarantine at Treasure Hotel

MACAU, February 23 - Starting from 25 February 2022, all those intending to enter Macao via Hong Kong will be required to use the Treasure Hotel for their compulsory medical quarantine.

The new measure was in line with the latest epidemic-related developments in Hong Kong, announced the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre. The Treasure Hotel is designated for quarantine of those people evaluated to be at high risk of having COVID-19 infection.

Any bookings already made at other Macao quarantine hotels for people intending to travel from Hong Kong either on or after 25 February, have been cancelled. Such travellers must reserve a room at the Treasure Hotel for quarantine purposes.

The Treasure Hotel is accepting applications for reservations. The reservation department hotline is: (853) 28850188 (operational daily from 9am to 1am the following morning), and the email address is: reservation@treasurehotelmacau.com.

