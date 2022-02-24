Việt Nam ready for citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson

VIETNAM, February 24 -

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on February 23.

Responding to reporters’ query on Việt Nam’s citizen protection in Ukraine, Hằng said the embassy has maintained contact with the Vietnamese community in the country to get updates on the situation there.

The citizen protection hotlines are working round the clock, she said, adding that about 100 Vietnamese citizens are living in Donetsk and Lugansk, and they are in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy to suggest local competent agencies take measures to support and ensure safety of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine, as well as their assets.

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy’s hotline at: + 380 (63) 863 8999 or contact the ministry’s Consular Department at + 84-981-848-484.

Asked about Việt Nam’s response to the situation in Ukraine, Hằng said Việt Nam has kept a close watch on the recent tensions, and called on relevant sides to practise self-restraint, step up dialogue efforts and promote diplomatic measures to peacefully deal with conflicts in line with the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, contributing to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region and the world at large. — VNS