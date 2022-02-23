Submit Release
Prime Minister and U.S. senators discuss closer involvement of U.S. in the region

LITHUANIA, February 23 - On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with United States Senators Chris Coons and Dick Durbin, who are visiting Lithuania to hear how the United States and NATO can support Lithuania and the Alliance’s partners in the region.

It has been pointed out that the United States share Lithuania’s view on the growing geopolitical threats and its position in values-based foreign policy. Russia’s aggressive actions not only against Ukraine but also against all the democracies in the world, and the growing challenges to European security due to the indefinite presence of Russian troops in Belarus have also been discussed.

‘We are witnessing Russia’s attempt to disrupt the world order that is based on rules and agreements, and we hope that the voice and role of the United States in the region will only continue to augment. Lithuania will remain a trustworthy ally of the United States’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

China’s pressure on Lithuania’s economy has also been among the items discussed.

The Prime Minister and senators Coons and Durbin have pointed out the benefit of the Baltic Security Initiative in hosting more American troops and receiving US support in Lithuania.

