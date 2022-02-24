Airborne LiDAR Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Airborne LiDAR Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of Airborne LiDAR in the defense industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Airborne LiDAR industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Airborne LiDAR market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Airborne LiDAR industry.

However, it is expected that technological challenges in gathering, distributing, and managing the quality of real-time data would impede market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

• Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

• In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Airborne LiDAR market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Airborne LiDAR market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Airborne LiDAR market.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Airborne LiDAR market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Airborne LiDAR market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Bathymetric

o Topographic

• Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o UAVs

o Fixed Wing Aircraft

o Rotary Wing Aircraft

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Cameras

o Lasers

o Micro-electromechanical Systems

o Inertial Navigation Systems

o GPS/GNSS

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Exploration & Detection

o Corridor Mapping

o Seismology

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Mining

o Aerospace & Defense

o Transportation & Logistics

o Agriculture

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

