C12-15 Alcohols Market Size Worth To Reach USD 2.49 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for the C12-15 alcohols market in the online retailing business, coupled with high investments in R&D are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global C12-15 Alcohols Market is forecast to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C12-15 Alcohols are the long-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohols containing a number of carbon atoms from 12 to 15 in each fatty alcohol with a colorless, oily, liquid formation mostly. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as coconut oil. The global C12-15 alcohols market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C12-15 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, flavor-enhancing food additives, pesticides, personal care products, cosmetics, lubricating oils is expected to primarily drive the demand throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of C12-15 alcohols in various industrial & commercial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global C12-15 Alcohols markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Key participants include BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Clariant International AG, Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and LGC Limited, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to the sources segment, the natural sources sub-segment occupied a larger market share, which held 63.7% of the market in 2018, with a faster CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The fact that these sources have always been popular as a raw material source for manufacturing these alcohols and these sources are easily accessible and hence contribute to the market share occupied by the natural sources segment. Furthermore, elevating demand for bio-based products among consumers contributes to the growth rate of this segment.

A mentionable initiative often taken by market players is to invest in the new product development. As an instance, Codexis has already produced samples of the C12-15 alcohols. It is also targeting a commercial production of 60,000 tonnes/year of fatty alcohols with the help of microbial fermentation processing. Thus, such initiatives by market players are also spurring market growth.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. Online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

Europe would hold a market share of 18.5% by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, having grown at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global C12-15 alcohols Market on the basis of the type of alcohol, sales channel, sources, end-use verticals, and region:

Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

C12 (Lauryl Alcohol)

C13 (Tridecyl Alcohol)

C14 (Myristyl Alcohol)

C15 (Pentadecyl Alcohol)

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Manufacturing

Food Processing Industries

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

