New minister of public safety sworn in

CANADA, February 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Bill Hogan was sworn in as the minister of public safety in a virtual ceremony held today.

“The safety of New Brunswickers has been a priority for our government from the very beginning, and we have been making progress as recently evidenced by large drug seizures within our province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “It is extremely important that we continue to focus and enhance our activities in relation to drug addiction and related crime activities throughout many New Brunswick communities. Bill Hogan’s extensive experience as an educator and as a municipal councillor has given him direct insight into the connection between mental health, the drug trade, crime, and the impact it can have on the youth of our province and the community at large.”

As minister of public safety, Hogan will work closely with Hugh J. Flemming, who will continue on as the minister of justice and attorney general.

“I am honoured to accept this opportunity to work on behalf of residents of our province as the minister of public safety,” said Hogan. “Our society is challenged like never before, and I have seen firsthand the impact crime, drug addiction and mental health issues are having on everyone, from our youth to our seniors. We need new and innovative ways of doing things, and I am dedicated to making New Brunswick a safer place for everyone who lives here.”

Biography

Bill Hogan is the MLA for the riding of Carleton and was first elected in 2020. He is a member of the legislative administration committee, the standing committee on climate change and environmental stewardship, the standing committee on law amendments, the standing committee on private bills, the standing committee on social policy, the select committee on accessibility in New Brunswick, and the select committee on public universities.

Prior to being elected, Hogan was the principal of Woodstock High School for eight years and served for nine years on Woodstock town council. He is a longtime resident of Woodstock, where he lives with his wife, Heather. Their children and grandchildren also live in the area.

 

23-02-22

