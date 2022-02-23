Submit Release
Province announces Senior Islanders of the Year for 2020-21

CANADA, February 23 - Five Island seniors have been named Senior Islanders of the Year for their outstanding contributions to communities across the province.  

The Senior Islanders of the Year awards celebrate the work of Island seniors in such areas as volunteering, artistic achievement, leadership, mentorship, fundraising, community participation, and career achievement. The 2020-2021 PEI Senior Islanders of the Year Award recipients are:

 

  •    Aubrey Arsenault of Tignish;
  •    Anne Morrison of Morell;
  •    Hubert MacIsaac of Charlottetown;
  •    Mary Hughes of Stratford; and
  •    Mary MacCormac of Souris.

 “The last two years have been exceptionally challenging for all Islanders and have disproportionally affected seniors. This year’s award recipients have been steadfast in their support of their communities and other seniors,” says Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing. “As the minister responsible for seniors, I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone and for recognizing the unique role that Island seniors play in enhancing our way of life.”

“The Seniors’ Secretariat is excited to recognize the important contributions that seniors make in improving our Island communities,” says Audrey Morris, chairperson of the Seniors’ Secretariat. “The awards celebrate positive images of aging and these recipients lead by example and show us what is possible at any stage in life.”

For more information, visit Senior Islanders of the Year Awards.  

Media Contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

