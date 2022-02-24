Veterinary Medicine Market Current Trends by Product - Drugs, Vaccines, and Medicated Feed Additives | Forecast - 2027

Veterinary Medicine Market

Major contribution toward the growth of the veterinary medicine market include rise in number of pet owners and surge in livestock population across the globe.

According to the 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities.

Veterinary medicine is termed as any product used to treat various medical conditions in animals. For instance, veterinary medicine include drugs such as anti-infective drugs and parasiticides, which are administered orally in animals. Similarly, veterinary medicine also includes vaccines, which are used to build immunity in animals against various infectious diseases such as equine influenza (EIV) and parainfluenza 3-respiratory syncytial. In addition, they also include medicated feed additives, which are mixed with animal feed to provide pharmaceutical effects in animals.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the veterinary medicine market include rise in number of pet owners and surge in livestock population across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as surge in prevalence of various medical conditions in animals and rise in demand for livestock products also boost the veterinary medicine market growth. In addition, rise in animal healthcare expenditure is another major factor that fuels growth of the market. However, lack of veterinary infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped nations and stringent regulations associated with medicate feed additives restrict veterinary medicine market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness toward animal health offers a lucrative opportunity for the veterinary medicine market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the market adversely. For instance, after COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by WHO, countries worldwide adopted nationwide lockdowns to observe social distancing as a measure to contain the spread. This lead to disruption, limitation, challenges and changes in each sector of every industry. Similarly, veterinary medicines industry was also impacted by the pandemic. For instance, veterinary organizations across the globe have recommended limiting animal patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies. Furthermore, the lockdowns have led to rescheduling of annual checkup exams and elective procedures. However, various key players have ensured the supply of veterinary medicines as the governmental institutions across the globe are taking strict measures to maintain the supply. Therefore, overall impact of COVID-19 on the veterinary market remains fairly negative, owing to fall in demand as veterinary visits are limited and animal healthcare approach is changed to providing care to emergency cases and critically ill animals.

The global veterinary medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, animal type, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, it is divided into drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. The drugs segment is further divided into anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticide. In addition, the vaccines segment is divided into inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines. Similarly, the medicated feed additives segment is divided into amino acids and antibiotics.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG Stiftung)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Soparfin SCA.

• Virbac SA.

• Zoetis Inc.

