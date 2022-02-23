Attorney General Aaron M. Frey is Looking for Individuals To Appoint to the Maine Recovery Council

MAINE, February 23 - Back to current news.

Attorney General's Office

Augusta - Attorney General Aaron M. Frey is looking for three (3) individuals to appoint to the Maine Recovery Council. The purpose of the Maine Recovery Council is to distribute funds received from settlements for opioid abatement purposes. You can find more information on the Maine Recovery Council (ME-State-Subdivision-MOU-and-Ex.pdf (maine.gov)).

The Attorney General is seeking letters of interest from individuals with some or all of the following qualifications:

Individuals directly impacted by the opioid crisis;

Individuals with family members impacted by the opioid crisis;

Individuals with opioid use disorder;

Individuals in recovery from opioid use disorder;

Public health experts in opioid treatment; or

Public health experts in opioid use disorder prevention

If you are interested in serving, please send a letter of interest, along with a statement of what you can contribute to the council and your contact information via email to Linda Conti, Assistant Attorney General linda.conti@maine.gov or mail it to Linda Conti at 6 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333 no later than March 18, 2022.