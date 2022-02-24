United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2022-27: Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 6,876 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,116 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Frozen fruits and vegetables refer to processed food products that are preserved under controlled conditions. Flash freezing and mechanical freezers are two of the most common freezing methods deployed for frozen foods and vegetables. They are flexible, convenient, cost-effective, economical, and easily preparable solution that can slow down decomposition by mitigating the growth of microorganisms. This, in turn, aids in preserving their color, aroma, texture, flavor, maintaining quality and ensuring longer shelf life of frozen fruits and vegetables.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rapid expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, along with the increasing demand for non-perishable ready-to-eat (RTE) meals on account of evolving eating habits and hectic working schedules is currently driving the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market growth. This is further supported by rising health consciousness and the shifting inclination of consumers toward frozen food ingredients as they assist in minimizing overall cooking time. Additionally, the launch of innovative product variants and the extensive utilization of online platforms for ordering frozen fruits and vegetables due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the country are further propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

