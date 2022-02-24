Personal Lubricants Market Worth USD 1646.6 million by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR | Impact of Covid-19, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Personal Lubricants Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Personal Lubricants market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Personal Lubricants market size is estimated to be worth USD 1150.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1646.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the review period.

Personal Lubricants are liquids or gels that women or their partners apply during sexual intercourse and masturbation to reduce friction, enhance pleasure, or reduce pain. Personal Lubricants are also commonly used as a remedy for vaginal dryness. It is considered to be the easiest and most effective method of overcoming dryness and chafing during sex. It can be applied to any part of the body based on desire. These are also applied inside or outside condoms. These can be classified into water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based lubricants based on their composition.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Personal Lubricants Market Are:

Durex

K-Y

Church & Dwight

Astroglide

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Personal Lubricants Market types split into:



Water Based

Silicone Based

Oil Based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Personal Lubricants Market applications, includes:

Sexual Life

Other

Personal Lubricants market reports offers key study on the market position of the Personal Lubricants manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

In USA market, K-Y, Durex, Church & Dwight and Astroglide accounted 50% of USA revenue market share.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

