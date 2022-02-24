Submit Release
South Korea Recycled Plastics Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “South Korea Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the South Korea recycled plastics market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plastic recycling refers to the reprocessing of post-industrial plastics into new materials. The most common types of plastic recycled by this method include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene (PP). Plastic recycling helps reduce landfill dependence, minimize plastic pollution, limit greenhouse emissions, and conserve resources.

The South Korea recycled plastics market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the ill effects of plastic wastes. Besides this, the rising usage of recycled plastic across industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), automotive, electronics, and packaging, is contributing to the market growth. In addition, the Government of South Korea is installing plastic recycling plants to process plastic waste into useful products and efficiently control waste production. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for sorting plastic waste and enhancing the quality of recycled plastic products, are anticipated to fuel the market in the upcoming years.  

South Korea Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the South Korea recycled plastics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the South Korea recycled plastics market on the basis of plastic type, raw material, application and region.

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles
Plastic Films
Rigid Plastic and Foam
Fibres
Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging
Food Contact Packaging
Construction
Automotive
Others

Breakup by Region:

East
West
Southwest
Southeast

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

