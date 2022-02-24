South Korea Recycled Plastics Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “South Korea Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the South Korea recycled plastics market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Plastic recycling refers to the reprocessing of post-industrial plastics into new materials. The most common types of plastic recycled by this method include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene (PP). Plastic recycling helps reduce landfill dependence, minimize plastic pollution, limit greenhouse emissions, and conserve resources.

The South Korea recycled plastics market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the ill effects of plastic wastes. Besides this, the rising usage of recycled plastic across industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), automotive, electronics, and packaging, is contributing to the market growth. In addition, the Government of South Korea is installing plastic recycling plants to process plastic waste into useful products and efficiently control waste production. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for sorting plastic waste and enhancing the quality of recycled plastic products, are anticipated to fuel the market in the upcoming years.

South Korea Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the South Korea recycled plastics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the South Korea recycled plastics market on the basis of plastic type, raw material, application and region.

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foam

Fibres

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

East

West

Southwest

Southeast

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

