Global IPTV Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global IPTV Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global IPTV market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market/requestsample
Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dishes, and fiber optic cables to stream content at different locations. IPTV utilizes IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), etc., for live broadcasts. It also offers network operators more control over the video traffic and allows regular service quality checks. IPTV also enables the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.
The expanding electronics industry and the rising quality of broadband infrastructures are primarily driving the IPTV market. Moreover, the growing adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels, hybrid IPTV services, etc., is propelling the product demand. In addition to this, numerous recent developments in internet setup, coupled with the improving levels of internet penetration across the residential and commercial sectors, are also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences are escalating the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes, which is further catalyzing the market growth.
IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AT&T
Bharti Airtel Limited
Akamai Technologies
Verizon Communications
Orange S.A.
Ericsson
CenturyLink
Deutsche Telekom
MatrixStream Technologies
Arris International
Sterlite Technologies
Cisco Systems
Broadcom Corporation
Telefónica
Foxtel
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nectro IPTV
Amino Technologies
PCCW
Chunghwa Telecom
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market on the basis of subscription type, transmission type, device type, streaming type, service type, end-user and region.
Breakup by Subscription Type:
Subscription Based IPTV
Subscription Free IPTV
Breakup by Transmission Type:
Wired
Wireless
Breakup by Device Type:
Smartphones & Tablets
Smart TVs
PCs
Others
Breakup by Streaming Type:
Video IPTV
Non-Video IPTV
Breakup by Service Type:
In-House Service
Managed Service
Breakup by End-User:
Residential
Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Indian Access Control Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market
Thin-Film Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thin-film-battery-market
Satellite Transponder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-transponder-market
Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market
Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here