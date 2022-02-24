Global IPTV Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global IPTV Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global IPTV market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dishes, and fiber optic cables to stream content at different locations. IPTV utilizes IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), etc., for live broadcasts. It also offers network operators more control over the video traffic and allows regular service quality checks. IPTV also enables the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.

The expanding electronics industry and the rising quality of broadband infrastructures are primarily driving the IPTV market. Moreover, the growing adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels, hybrid IPTV services, etc., is propelling the product demand. In addition to this, numerous recent developments in internet setup, coupled with the improving levels of internet penetration across the residential and commercial sectors, are also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences are escalating the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes, which is further catalyzing the market growth.

IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&T

Bharti Airtel Limited

Akamai Technologies

Verizon Communications

Orange S.A.

Ericsson

CenturyLink

Deutsche Telekom

MatrixStream Technologies

Arris International

Sterlite Technologies

Cisco Systems

Broadcom Corporation

Telefónica

Foxtel

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nectro IPTV

Amino Technologies

PCCW

Chunghwa Telecom

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market on the basis of subscription type, transmission type, device type, streaming type, service type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Subscription Type:

Subscription Based IPTV

Subscription Free IPTV

Breakup by Transmission Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Device Type:

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TVs

PCs

Others

Breakup by Streaming Type:

Video IPTV

Non-Video IPTV

Breakup by Service Type:

In-House Service

Managed Service

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

