Holter ECG Monitoring Market influenced by wired holter monitors segment owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holter ECG monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, lead type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into wired Holter monitors, wireless Holter monitors, and Holter analysis systems & software.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Component, Lead Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The global Holter ECG Monitoring market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric population, increase in prevalence of heart stroke, surge in number of patients suffering from hypertension, and upsurge in prevalence of obesity. Moreover, technological advancements and growth in awareness about the feasible use of these devices are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, lack of trained professionals, inappropriate healthcare infrastructure, and unsteady reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, advanced Holter monitors with enhanced sensitive algorithms for automatic detection of arrhythmias offer lucrative growth opportunities of the Holter ECG Monitoring market.

Key Findings Of Study

On the basis of component, the wired Holter monitors segment held majority share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of lead type, the 12 lead Holter monitors segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held largest Holter ECG monitoring market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By COMPONENT

Wired Holter Monitors

Wireless Holter Monitors

Holter Analysis System & Software

By LEAD TYPE

Patch Type Single Holter Monitors

3 Lead Holter Monitors

6 Lead Holter Monitors

12 Lead Holter Monitors

Others

North America accounted for major share of the global Holter ECG monitoring market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of chronic disease patients, surge in demand for Holter ECG monitoring devices, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, rise in number of R&D activities coupled with large presence of key players, and surge in investment made by governments in the healthcare system. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced scanner devices, development of the R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of Holter ECG monitoring.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

BPL Medical Technologies

Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc.

Schiller AG

