Europe Retort Pouches Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Europe Retort Pouches Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Europe retort pouches market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Retort pouches are heat-resistant bags, which are extensively employed across industries, such as food and beverages and healthcare, primarily to prevent product spilling and spoiling. These pouches inhibit microbial growth and enzyme actions to ensure shelf-stability and quality of the products. The retort pouches are utilized widely over metal and glass containers due to their usability and flexibility. Currently, retort pouches are commercially available in varying forms, such as stand-up pouch, side sealed, in line formed and pillow pack.

Various advantageous properties of retort pouches, including improved product shelf-life, represent one of the primary factors driving the market growth in the European region. Moreover, the rising demand for single-serve foods is facilitating the utilization of retort pouches across the food and beverage sector. Other factors, such as the introduction of eco-friendly product variants made using biodegradable raw materials, are creating a positive outlook for the Europe retort pouches market.

Europe Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Europe retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stand-Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Pillow Pack

3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Closure Type:

With Cap

Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

Polypropylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Nylon

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

