Industrial Valves Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global industrial valves market reached a value of US$ 64.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market/requestsample

Industrial valves refer to mechanical devices that regulate, direct, and control the flow of fluids, gases, liquids and slurries. They are heavy-duty industrial strength valves that form essential components in the piping system for managing various processes. These valves consist of the main body, stem, and seat made from polymers, rubber, metals, and materials to avoid leakage. They are manufactured with carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and high functioning metal alloys to enhance flow control. They are used to handle high pressure by opening, closing, and partially obstructing various passageways. As a result, they find applications across the water and wastewater, oil and power, food and beverage, and chemical industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global industrial valves market is primarily driven by the growing production and exploration of oil and gas. The increasing unconventional oil and gas activities across downstream segments are also propelling the market growth. In the power industry, industrial valves are widely used in condensate systems to control the deaerator level for feedwater heaters and regulate the additional flow required for fluid recirculation condensate pumps. Moreover, the rising adoption of diagnostics in industrial valves and the integration of industrial valves with smart control systems has helped to monitor upstream and downstream pressure stem positions, temperature and flow rates. Furthermore, the establishment of nuclear power plants and renovation of existing facilities is also positively impacting the market across the globe.

Industrial Valves Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

The Crane Company

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

AVK Holding A/S

Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

Kitz Corporation

Forbes Marshall

Samson AG and Velan Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

On-Off / Isolation Valves

Control Valves

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by Size:

Up To 1”

1”-6”

7”-25”

26”-50”

51” and Above

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-market

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-treatment-market

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.