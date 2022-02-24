Global Utility Poles Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Utility Poles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global utility poles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/utility-poles-market/requestsample

Utility poles are widely utilized for transmitting and distributing electricity from power stations to end users. Commonly equipped with insulators, cutouts, cross arms, lightning arrestors, and transformers, they are made by using wood, steel and concrete. Also known as electric power poles, they support a vast array of wires, including primary, neutral, secondary, ground, and telephone and cable.

The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the telecommunication industry due to the rising consumption of electricity across the globe. Moreover, due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development, end users are preferring the usage of steel electric poles as they aid in minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Apart from this, the growing preference for concrete utility poles that are manufactured using ultra-high strength and pre-stressed spun concrete is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Their usage assists in improving the durability, static performance and security of the poles, thereby gaining widespread prominence across the globe.

Utility Poles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global utility poles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

El Sewedy Electric Company

FUCHS Europoles GmbH

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

KEC International Ltd

Koppers Inc.

Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd.

Omega Company

Pelco products Inc.

Skipper Limited

Stella-Jones

Valmont Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global utility poles market on the basis of type, material, pole size, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Transmission Poles

Distribution Poles

Breakup by Material:

Concrete

Wood

Steel

Composites

Breakup by Pole Size:

Below 40ft

Between 40 and 70ft

Above 70ft

Breakup by Application:

Electricity Transmission and Distribution

Telecommunication

Street Lighting

Heavy Power Lines

Subtransmission Lines

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/utility-poles-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

United States Busbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-busbar-market

Europe Subsea Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-subsea-pumps-market

GCC Solar Water Heater Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-solar-water-heater-market

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/net-zero-energy-buildings-market

Asia Pacific Busbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-busbar-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.