Global Utility Poles Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Utility Poles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global utility poles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Utility poles are widely utilized for transmitting and distributing electricity from power stations to end users. Commonly equipped with insulators, cutouts, cross arms, lightning arrestors, and transformers, they are made by using wood, steel and concrete. Also known as electric power poles, they support a vast array of wires, including primary, neutral, secondary, ground, and telephone and cable.
The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the telecommunication industry due to the rising consumption of electricity across the globe. Moreover, due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development, end users are preferring the usage of steel electric poles as they aid in minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Apart from this, the growing preference for concrete utility poles that are manufactured using ultra-high strength and pre-stressed spun concrete is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Their usage assists in improving the durability, static performance and security of the poles, thereby gaining widespread prominence across the globe.
Utility Poles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global utility poles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
El Sewedy Electric Company
FUCHS Europoles GmbH
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
KEC International Ltd
Koppers Inc.
Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd.
Omega Company
Pelco products Inc.
Skipper Limited
Stella-Jones
Valmont Industries Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global utility poles market on the basis of type, material, pole size, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
Transmission Poles
Distribution Poles
Breakup by Material:
Concrete
Wood
Steel
Composites
Breakup by Pole Size:
Below 40ft
Between 40 and 70ft
Above 70ft
Breakup by Application:
Electricity Transmission and Distribution
Telecommunication
Street Lighting
Heavy Power Lines
Subtransmission Lines
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
