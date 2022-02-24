Submit Release
PSD News Release: MISSING KAUAI EXTENDED FURLOUGH INMATE ARRESTED

KAUAI – Missing Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) extended furlough inmate Ricardo Navor Jr. was arrested by Kauai Police and returned to KCCC at 12:45 p.m. Navor Jr. failed to return to his community residence on February 13.

Navor Jr.is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 2. An escape charge is expected to be added. Navor’s next parole hearing was scheduled for this month. 

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility.

